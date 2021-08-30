Hononegah School Board, former student settle 2018 lawsuit

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Hononegah School Board of Education and a former student agree on a $35,000 settlement in a 2018 federal lawsuit.

Madison Oster, then a 16-year-old junior at Hononegah and her father filed the lawsuit suing the school district claiming Madison’s civil rights were violated at an anti-gun violence school walkout. The Oster’s alleged Madison was treated unfairly during the national school walkout day on March 14, 2018. According to the lawsuit, Madison was discriminated against for supporting gun rights.

The agreement was made on June 16.

