Gov. Pritzker sends relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

The search and rescue team is made up of members from several fire departments throughout Northern Illinois
Highway 51 is flooded near LaPlace, Louisiana on Monday morning after Hurricane Ida came ashore...
Highway 51 is flooded near LaPlace, Louisiana on Monday morning after Hurricane Ida came ashore on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021(Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advert via REUTERS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - To help with water rescues caused by flash flooding and storm surges from Hurricane Ida, Gov. J.B. Pritzker sent a 46-member Urban Search and Rescue Team along with the required mission equipment to Louisiana.

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) IL-Task Force 1 team left from Wheeling Monday and is expected to help those affected by the storm for 16 days. The team is made up of members from several fire departments throughout Northern Illinois.

“Illinois is ready to help our fellow Americans, and Hurricane Ida is doing untold damage in Louisiana,” said Gov. Pritzker. “This life-threatening storm is creating extremely dangerous conditions for residents who did not evacuate and Louisiana’s first responders. Illinois’ brave first responders are well-trained and will work alongside local rescue teams in the coming days to provide essential support for affected residents.”

The Urban Search and Rescue teams and local rescuers will conduct search, rescue and recovery missions for humans and animals in flooded areas. The teams will also assist in on-site medical care and emergency transportation of medical necessities.

