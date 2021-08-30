Freeport woman dead after crash in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old Freeport woman is dead after a crash in Stephenson County on Aug. 26.

Illinois State Police say Kathy Rinehart was killed while traveling westbound on U.S. Route 20 west of Salem when a car traveling eastbound crossed the center line and the cars collided.

Police say 63-year-old Dennis Koester of Lena was driving the car going eastbound. He was transported by helicopter for life-threatening injuries.

