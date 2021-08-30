Advertisement

Freeport woman dead after crash in Stephenson County

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old Freeport woman is dead after a crash in Stephenson County on Aug. 26.

Illinois State Police say Kathy Rinehart was killed while traveling westbound on U.S. Route 20 west of Salem when a car traveling eastbound crossed the center line and the cars collided.

Police say 63-year-old Dennis Koester of Lena was driving the car going eastbound. He was transported by helicopter for life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old boy killed in crash Thursday night.
16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash
The community mourns the death of 16-year-old Mason Hada
Community mourns death of 16-year-old football player
Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge
Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 1
Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Missing South Beloit woman found dead

Latest News

Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
Wammy’s Kitchen opens in Rockford making a dream reality
Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
Wammy's Kitchen opens in Rockford
Meyers spends time on her car, No. 28, prepping it for the High School Racing Association.
Fairburn family and friend Mady Meyers share friendship, stock cars and a bond for racing
23′s Sports Ticket brought you coverage for Stateline teams big and small. Here are the top...
Football Frenzy top 5 week 1 plays
As kids get ready to head back to class a local organization is making sure they have the...
Stateline students receive free backpacks and school supplies