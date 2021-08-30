Advertisement

Football Frenzy top 5 week 1 plays

By Haley Jordan
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Week one of high school football kicked off on Friday where 23′s Sports Ticket brought you coverage for Stateline teams big and small. Here are the top five plays we shot:

#1: Jefferson’s Nick James heaves it downfield to the wrong jersey. Mark Harris gets the interception. In a good spot, he capitalizes on his speed and finishes with an incredible pick 6 for the Titans.

#2: This play could’ve gone wrong, but it ended up going so right. EPC’s Thomas Owens makes a crazy catch and fights off the defense moving with them all the way to the 20-yard line until he finally hits the ground.

#3: It’s Genoa-Kingston versus Winnebago. Ethan Wilnau with the punt return, and ‘bye bye Bago’ he says as he uses his extra space and takes it all the way to the house.

#4: Hononegah’s Isaac Whisenand finds Swiss army knife player Bryce Goodwine for a flashy first down.

#5: Rockford East’s Javius Catlin scrambles out of the pile and uses his wheels to propel him towards the endzone. We think this one was for Mason Hada. Rest in peace, No. 45.

