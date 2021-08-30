Drive Electric Week begins Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Region 1 Planning Council is working with ComEd for the community to be a park of Drive Electric Week 2021, which will be from Sept. 3 to Sept. 12.

Drive Electric Week will feature several in-person and virtual events on electric vehicle (EV) technology. This comes after the planning council established a plan back in April 2021 to prepare the region on the future of sustainable transportation technology. Organizers hope this week can provide participants with information about clean transportation, pricing and affordability of EVs and how to get feedback on the use of EVs.

A full list of the week’s events can be found on the Region 1 Planning Council’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.