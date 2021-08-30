Advertisement

Drive Electric Week begins Friday

Auto experts say electric vehicles haven't lost luster
Auto experts say electric vehicles haven't lost luster
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Region 1 Planning Council is working with ComEd for the community to be a park of Drive Electric Week 2021, which will be from Sept. 3 to Sept. 12.

Drive Electric Week will feature several in-person and virtual events on electric vehicle (EV) technology. This comes after the planning council established a plan back in April 2021 to prepare the region on the future of sustainable transportation technology. Organizers hope this week can provide participants with information about clean transportation, pricing and affordability of EVs and how to get feedback on the use of EVs.

A full list of the week’s events can be found on the Region 1 Planning Council’s website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old boy killed in crash Thursday night.
16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash
Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge
Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge
Freeport woman killed in Stephenson County crash
Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
Wammy’s Kitchen opens in Rockford turning a dream into a reality
Fire broke out around 10:30 am at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park. Byron & North Park Fire works...
Fire breaks out at Loves Park Cimco recycling facility Sunday

Latest News

Winnebago County to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
Winnebago County to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
Wammy’s Kitchen opens in Rockford turning a dream into a reality
Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
Wammy's Kitchen opens in Rockford
23′s Sports Ticket brought you coverage for Stateline teams big and small. Here are the top...
Football Frenzy top 5 week 1 plays