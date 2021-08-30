Boone County Health Department receives Gold Award of Excellence

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department has received the Gold Award of Excellence for its breastfeeding programs and services in the area.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) created the Loving Support Award of Excellence to recognize local WIC agencies that provide exemplary breastfeeding programs and support services in their local communities. Gold, Premiere and Elite levels are awarded to qualifying organizations.

“The intent is to provide models and motivate other local agencies to strengthen their breastfeeding promotion and support activities and ultimately increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates among WIC participants,” said Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl. “We are proud to have been recognized for implementing exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support practices.”

Boone County’s WIC Peer Counselor Program has provided breastfeeding services since the program’s establishment in 2013. The program’s counselors are moms with breastfeeding experience who can offer support to new moms. All pregnant women who are a part of the program can get assistance from a counselor and can do so at any point during or after pregnancy.

“It is such a pleasure and honor to help the moms in our community with their breastfeeding journeys. It is so important to keep our moms educated and supported during their pregnancies and beyond,” said WIC Peer Counselor Selene Martinez.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.