Lengthy spell of heat and humidity on its final legs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An uncharacteristically lengthy spell of late August heat continues its residence in the Stateline, though the end is finally in sight.

With a 95° high temperature in Rockford Saturday, the area’s now logged five straight days of 90°+ temperatures, with our annual total now having reached 30 days. Another 90° is a distinct possibility Sunday, though that may very well be the last one for some time.

Saturday marked the 30th time this year in which temperatures reached 90° or more in Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At long last, there’s relief in sight, coming in the form of a cold front’s passage on Sunday. That front’s already in view, with a line of strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of it to our northwest.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is firing to the northwest ahead of the cold front. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms are going to be a part of our forecast Sunday, but they’re far from guaranteed to occur. Regardless, Sunday’s to get off to a sunny, breezy, hot, and humid start. That’s a foregone conclusion, as southerly winds are to again blow with gusto.

We'll start off sunny, breezy, hot, and and humid Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High resolution modeling has been rather consistent in developing a cluster of thunderstorms by early afternoon Sunday. Coverage of the storms does not appear to be nearly as widespread here as we’ve seen to our northwest Saturday. Rather, they’ll be scattered in nature at first, not coalescing into a more organized line of storms until much later in the day, well after they’re out of our area. Severe weather is generally not a concern for us Sunday.

Showers and storms are forecast to ignite early in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A very small threat for severe weather exists to the east of the Rockford area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By late afternoon, showers and storms should be a thing of the past, temperatures should begin to fall slowly, and humidity’s gradual descent should be underway.

Showers and storms are likely to be out of our area by late afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the time Sunday evening rolls around, we should be able to give the A/C a break and throw open the windows, as temperatures Sunday night are to fall all the way down to near 60°. The days that follow are to be warm during the day, but much less humid. The nights are to be eminently comfortable with lows in the middle to upper 50s. A generous supply of sunshine is expected each and every day of the upcoming workweek.

Bright sun, warm temperatures, but much less humidity are in the forecast Monday thanks to gusty northwesterly breezes. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once a cold front passes late Sunday, things will take a turn for the cooler and much less humid. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.