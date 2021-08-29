Advertisement

Lengthy spell of heat and humidity on its final legs

Still hot and sticky Sunday, though relief arrives late
By Mark Henderson
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An uncharacteristically lengthy spell of late August heat continues its residence in the Stateline, though the end is finally in sight.

With a 95° high temperature in Rockford Saturday, the area’s now logged five straight days of 90°+ temperatures, with our annual total now having reached 30 days. Another 90° is a distinct possibility Sunday, though that may very well be the last one for some time.

Saturday marked the 30th time this year in which temperatures reached 90° or more in Rockford.
Saturday marked the 30th time this year in which temperatures reached 90° or more in Rockford.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At long last, there’s relief in sight, coming in the form of a cold front’s passage on Sunday. That front’s already in view, with a line of strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of it to our northwest.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is firing to the northwest ahead of the cold front.
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is firing to the northwest ahead of the cold front.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms are going to be a part of our forecast Sunday, but they’re far from guaranteed to occur. Regardless, Sunday’s to get off to a sunny, breezy, hot, and humid start. That’s a foregone conclusion, as southerly winds are to again blow with gusto.

We'll start off sunny, breezy, hot, and and humid Sunday.
We'll start off sunny, breezy, hot, and and humid Sunday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High resolution modeling has been rather consistent in developing a cluster of thunderstorms by early afternoon Sunday. Coverage of the storms does not appear to be nearly as widespread here as we’ve seen to our northwest Saturday. Rather, they’ll be scattered in nature at first, not coalescing into a more organized line of storms until much later in the day, well after they’re out of our area. Severe weather is generally not a concern for us Sunday.

Showers and storms are forecast to ignite early in the afternoon.
Showers and storms are forecast to ignite early in the afternoon.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
A very small threat for severe weather exists to the east of the Rockford area.
A very small threat for severe weather exists to the east of the Rockford area.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By late afternoon, showers and storms should be a thing of the past, temperatures should begin to fall slowly, and humidity’s gradual descent should be underway.

Showers and storms are likely to be out of our area by late afternoon.
Showers and storms are likely to be out of our area by late afternoon.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the time Sunday evening rolls around, we should be able to give the A/C a break and throw open the windows, as temperatures Sunday night are to fall all the way down to near 60°. The days that follow are to be warm during the day, but much less humid. The nights are to be eminently comfortable with lows in the middle to upper 50s. A generous supply of sunshine is expected each and every day of the upcoming workweek.

Bright sun, warm temperatures, but much less humidity are in the forecast Monday thanks to...
Bright sun, warm temperatures, but much less humidity are in the forecast Monday thanks to gusty northwesterly breezes.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Once a cold front passes late Sunday, things will take a turn for the cooler and much less humid.
Once a cold front passes late Sunday, things will take a turn for the cooler and much less humid.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old boy killed in crash Thursday night.
16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash
Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Missing South Beloit woman found dead
The community mourns the death of 16-year-old Mason Hada
Community mourns death of 16-year-old football player
Serious traffic crash at Broadway and 24th St.
Fatal traffic crash at Broadway between 23rd and 24th St.
School district leaders react to Gov. Pritzker’s vaccination mandate

Latest News

A cold front will bring one more round of storms Sunday, then a break from the heat and humidity.
Mark's Saturday Forecast -- 8/28/2021
A Hot and Humid Saturday Expected
A Hot and Humid Saturday Expected
More Heat and Humidity
More Heat and Humidity
Showers and storms have brewed quickly over Iowa. Hence, Flash Flood Watches have been posted...
Flash Flood Watches posted for parts of the Stateline as gusty thunderstorms approach