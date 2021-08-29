Advertisement

Freeport celebrates Eats and Beats Festival

Food, music and good company are the highlight of the weekend
Eats and Beats
Eats and Beats(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Food, music and good company are the highlight of the weekend in the Pretzel City in honor of the Eats and Beats Festival.

Non profits like the Kiwanis Club and the Freeport Community Foundation set up booths Saturday selling unique food items to raise money for different charities. Local bands played throughout the day leading up to each headliner. Friday night was ‘Hello Weekend.’ To end the whole festival on a good note, ‘Unity the Band’ played Saturday night until 10:30.

“It’s a great way for us to, instead of competing against one another to try to go to our individual events, it’s a great way for us to pool our resources, work together, and to make it an event our entire community can be proud of,” said Malcom Eaton Enterprises Liason, Brian Babcock.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old boy killed in crash Thursday night.
16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash
Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Missing South Beloit woman found dead
The community mourns the death of 16-year-old Mason Hada
Community mourns death of 16-year-old football player
Serious traffic crash at Broadway and 24th St.
Fatal traffic crash at Broadway between 23rd and 24th St.
School district leaders react to Gov. Pritzker’s vaccination mandate

Latest News

Day to Remember
Forest City Church hosts ‘Day to Remember’
Rock River food truck fest
People chow down at Rock River food truck festival
Greater Freeport Partnership launches mobile app
Greater Freeport Partnership launches mobile app for residents and visitors
Munch Money wk. 1
FF plus: Munch Money week 1 with the Hononegah student section