Freeport celebrates Eats and Beats Festival

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Food, music and good company are the highlight of the weekend in the Pretzel City in honor of the Eats and Beats Festival.

Non profits like the Kiwanis Club and the Freeport Community Foundation set up booths Saturday selling unique food items to raise money for different charities. Local bands played throughout the day leading up to each headliner. Friday night was ‘Hello Weekend.’ To end the whole festival on a good note, ‘Unity the Band’ played Saturday night until 10:30.

“It’s a great way for us to, instead of competing against one another to try to go to our individual events, it’s a great way for us to pool our resources, work together, and to make it an event our entire community can be proud of,” said Malcom Eaton Enterprises Liason, Brian Babcock.

