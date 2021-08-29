Fred VanVleet Shop in Rockford holds backpack giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As kids get ready to head back to school, the Fred VanVleet Shop in Rockford held its third, annual backpack and supplies giveaway Saturday afternoon.

Event leaders gave away 500 backpacks filled with markers, colored pencils, notepads and rulers.

“We just want to do something for the kids going back to school,” said Fred VanVleet Shop CEO, Airmis Clark. “It’s been a tough year so if we can release anything off the parents we want to help in any way we can.”

