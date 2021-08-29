Forest City Church hosts ‘Day to Remember’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Forest City Church in Rockford canceled its special needs prom last year, it made up for lost time in a big way Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of local students came out to celebrate ‘A Day to Remember’- an event recognizing those with special needs. Those who attended took part in the petting zoo, and cooled off either getting dropped in the dunk tank, or eating shaved ice. The past two Aprils, Forest City Church would normally host its “Night to Remember” special needs prom. This event is meant to be an even bigger celebration to make up for lost time.

“They’re often kind of pushed aside or isolated, and the last year and a half has been especially isolating for a lot of the guests and their families so that was another big reason we wanted to show up and say hey we love you and we’re still thinking about you and we want to do something special to give you guys a great day together,” said event director, Angie Addy.

