Fire breaks out at Loves Park Cimco recycling facility Sunday
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Fire Department contained a fire at a recycling facility Sunday morning.
At around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Loves Park fire responded to a call in the 1600 block of Windsor Road at the Cimco Resources recycling facility in Loves Park.
23 News spoke with fire officials on the scene and say a fire at the plant broke around 10 a.m. and say there are no injuries being reported at this time.
Fire officials initially asked residents that live within three-quarters of a mile radius of the facility to stay inside due to the products inside the plant and to avoid bad air quality. But as of 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Loves Park Fire officials lifted the advisory.
Officials say the flames were contained to a scrap pile located outside of the facility. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
