Fire breaks out at Loves Park Cimco recycling facility Sunday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Fire Department contained a fire at a recycling facility Sunday morning.

At around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Loves Park fire responded to a call in the 1600 block of Windsor Road at the Cimco Resources recycling facility in Loves Park.

23 News spoke with fire officials on the scene and say a fire at the plant broke around 10 a.m. and say there are no injuries being reported at this time.

Fire officials initially asked residents that live within three-quarters of a mile radius of the facility to stay inside due to the products inside the plant and to avoid bad air quality. But as of 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Loves Park Fire officials lifted the advisory.

As of 12:15pm. The fire and smoke has been contained. The perimeters to stay inside are no longer in place.

Posted by Loves Park Fire Department on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Officials say the flames were contained to a scrap pile located outside of the facility. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

