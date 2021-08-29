Advertisement

Belvidere and Hampshire high school soccer earn wins in the heat

By Haley Jordan
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school soccer is back on the pitch at Mercyhealth Sportscore One, and so is that lingering summer heat. It was 93 degrees earlier Saturday on the field. Stateline teams suffered from cramps and dehydration even with plenty of water breaks.

First, Harlem played Hampshire who came out prepared. Forward Chase Anderson had a phenomenal day as the leading scorer and eventually led the team 6-0.

On the next pitch, as the sun got hotter, the athletes fought harder, which resulted in more than three guys lying on the field with cramps. Only one had to be driven off and was able to watch the remainder of the game from the sidelines.

It was a scoreless game until overtime when Bucs midfielder Brayden Johnson booted one in for the win. The humid game ended immediately followed by a Bucs celebration.

