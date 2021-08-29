Auburn High School holds back to school block party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Auburn High School, Kennedy Middle School and McIntosh Elementary School in Rockford host a back to school block party Saturday afternoon.

Dozens attended the party at Auburn High School to participate in games and win prizes, and part of the night featured a free, backpack giveaway.

School buses shuttled students from Fairgrounds Valley, Ellis Elementary School, Andrews Park, Washington Park, and the Boys & Girls Club in Rockford.

