Auburn High School holds back to school block party

Block party(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Auburn High School, Kennedy Middle School and McIntosh Elementary School in Rockford host a back to school block party Saturday afternoon.

Dozens attended the party at Auburn High School to participate in games and win prizes, and part of the night featured a free, backpack giveaway.

School buses shuttled students from Fairgrounds Valley, Ellis Elementary School, Andrews Park, Washington Park, and the Boys & Girls Club in Rockford.

