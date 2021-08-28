Advertisement

Rockford Public Schools hosts hiring event

Rockford Public Schools is hiring for a number of open positions
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for a new job and like working with kids, you’re in luck.

The district held a hiring event today at Constance Lane Elementary. RPS is looking to add nutritionalists, paraprofessionals, breakfast and lunch aides and other support positions. There’s also a big need for bus drivers, with a $3,000 signing bonus. Most positions are full time but there are part time possibilities.

“We want candidates that want to work with students. Our number one priority is the safety and education of our students so we want candidates that want to be in the school district and want to work with students and really help them with the best future as possible,” said Recruiting Director Jason Pope.

For more details, check out the district’s career page at RPS205.com.

