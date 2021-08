ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs could reach the middle 90′s on Saturday with a heat index 98 - 104 degrees. Mostly sunny during the day and mainly clear that night. Sunday will start off dry but then we work some shower/thunderstorm chances in for the afternoon. Cooler and drier air takes hold Monday and Tuesday next week.

