Greater Freeport Partnership launches mobile app for residents and visitors

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greater Freeport Partnership announced the launch of its mobile app hosting a business directory, event calendar, lists of events and business resources. The app is available both on the Apple App Store and Google Play and can be found by searching “Greater Freeport Partnership”. The app is free on all platforms.

Mobile app technology allows all users to have up-to-date information available wherever they take their mobile devices. Information in this app includes a listing of Stephenson County businesses sorted by category with contact information and directions. It also includes a calendar of events and ideas for things to do in both Freeport and Stephenson County, and resources for both business owners and residents.

“Launching the mobile app is another way we continue to connect residents and visitors with the businesses and attractions in Freeport and Stephenson County. If you are curious to find specific services in the area or what to do this weekend, you will definitely benefit from downloading the app!” said Business Engagement Director Bill Clow.

The Greater Freeport Partnership also hopes the app will help visitors find new things to do in Stephenson County. While competing with more than 15 million travel apps, the Partnership says visitors expect timely and accurate information available when they are visiting a new place.

“Whether you are looking for restaurants or the directions to attractions, when visiting a destination in 2021 you expect to have information available in a digital format. The mobile app allows visitors and residents alike to find what they are looking for with less clicks and more actionable steps,” said Brand Director Nicole Haas.

The Greater Freeport Partnership is a collaboration of business, community, and economic development services with the mission to drive economic growth for both Freeport and Stephenson County. For more information, contact Nicole Haas, Brand Director, at nhaas@greaterfreeport.com.

