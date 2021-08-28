Advertisement

Fred VanVleet signs autographs ahead of backpack giveaway

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford native and Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet is back in the Forest City.

He was at his FVV shop in downtown Rockford tonight signing autographs and meeting with the community. He says he comes home each off season to see family, friends and to give back. Tomorrow the NBA star will hosts his 3rd giveback Saturday at Auburn high school where he’ll be giving out backpacks full of school supplies to area kids.

“It’s very important to me to come back and make sure I give back to the community especially you know coming up through here and the way that I made it to where I am and obviously Rockford had a big part to play with that so I always like to give back especially to the kids and show them that it’s possible,” said VanVleet.

