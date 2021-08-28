Football Frenzy Recap - Week 1
(WIFR) - The high school football season returns in full force tonight with week one of the Football Frenzy. Here are the scores and highlights from a much anticipated return to a sense of normalcy on the gridiron.
NIC-10
Hononegah 14, Harlem 6
Belvidere North 14, East 12
Auburn 20, Guilford 7
#5 Boylan 68, Jefferson 14
Freeport 28, Belvidere 7
Big Northern
#7 Byron 35, Stillman Valley 0
Dixon 35, Oregon 0
#7 Genoa-Kingston 26, Winnebago 3
North Boone 35, Lutheran 0
Rock Falls 50, Rockford Christian 0
NUIC
#2 Lena-Winslow 54, EPC 6
#9 Forreston 38, Stockton 14
Du-Pec 24, East Dubuque 8
Dakota @ Ottawa Marquette, Saturday
8-Man
Aquin 52, River Ridge 8
AFC @ South Beloit
Hiawatha 54, Blue Ridge 6
Orangeville 67, Alden-Hebron 14
Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8
Rochelle 60, Woodstock 22
Non-conference
DeKalb 23, #4 Sycamore 16 F/OT
#6 Sterling 31, Lakes 9
