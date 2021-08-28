Advertisement

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 1

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WIFR) - The high school football season returns in full force tonight with week one of the Football Frenzy. Here are the scores and highlights from a much anticipated return to a sense of normalcy on the gridiron.

NIC-10

Hononegah 14, Harlem 6

Belvidere North 14, East 12

Auburn 20, Guilford 7

#5 Boylan 68, Jefferson 14

Freeport 28, Belvidere 7

Big Northern

#7 Byron 35, Stillman Valley 0

Dixon 35, Oregon 0

#7 Genoa-Kingston 26, Winnebago 3

North Boone 35, Lutheran 0

Rock Falls 50, Rockford Christian 0

NUIC

#2 Lena-Winslow 54, EPC 6

#9 Forreston 38, Stockton 14

Du-Pec 24, East Dubuque 8

Dakota @ Ottawa Marquette, Saturday

8-Man

Aquin 52, River Ridge 8

AFC @ South Beloit

Hiawatha 54, Blue Ridge 6

Orangeville 67, Alden-Hebron 14

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8

Rochelle 60, Woodstock 22

Non-conference

DeKalb 23, #4 Sycamore 16 F/OT

#6 Sterling 31, Lakes 9

