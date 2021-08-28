Football Frenzy Plus: Coaches Confessions with Jim Morrow

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Each week on Football Frenzy Plus we plan to sit down with a coach from the Stateline to learn more about him. In week one we talk with South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow about his tenure on the gridiron.

“I just love the relationships,” Morrow said.

For the past 32 years, some sideline in the Stateline has had Morrow on it, but his love for the game started before his coaching career.

“I grew up in Belvidere Illinois played for Laverne Pottenger and the Bucs and we had a really good run,” Morrow said.

Morrow says he didn’t lace up his cleats until junior year in high school. The former wide receiver rarely saw the field but feels he made an impact in some significant seasons.

“I played sparingly on the depth chart but you know I like to think of myself as the consummate team guy,” Morrow said.

The Bucs won 20 games during Morrow’s time at Belvidere. He then hit the sidelines in multiple places, he coached flag football while in college, and finally got his big break at Harlem High School.

“Got my foot in the door when Coach Benning took over the Harlem program he gave me some responsibilities,” Morrow said.

Morrow eventually won the job as head coach at Harlem and made his mark. He became the first coach since Clyde Peterson in the 1950′s to win at least half of his games.

“We made the playoffs 13 out of 15 years,” Morrow said. “It was like 12 consecutive years so we had a really good run.”

One day Morrow says the wins became less thrilling, and he knew it was time to step away as head coach. He spent a year at Beloit College as an assistant before heading home to coach the bucs.

“We broke like a 16 or 18 game losing streak and you know it was COVID and we managed to get all our games in so it was a success in that regard but it was certainly a challenge,” Morrow said.

The logistics of the job made Morrow look elsewhere after the 2021 spring season. He ended up in the 8-man game. Morrow says its rejuvenated his coaching career and he hopes it will rejuvenate that program as well.

“To me like the relationships is what’s really special,” Morrow said. “I really encourage that amongst all my football teams is have good reltonships be rich in relationships and you’re going to have a very worthy life.”

