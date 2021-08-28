Advertisement

Extended unemployment benefits to end Sept. 11

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Extended unemployment benefits under the American Rescue Plan Act are set to expire Sept. 11.

Other federal programs like the pandemic unemployment assistance and the federal pandemic unemployment compensation are set to end Sept. 4. Illinois leaders warn when those programs expire, residents in the prairie state can no longer get extended benefits through the federal government.

