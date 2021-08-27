School district leaders react to Gov. Pritzker’s vaccination mandate

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - In an attempt to curb COVID-19 case counts, Governor JB Pritzker issues a vaccination mandate for schools, the hope is to protect the most vulnerable in the state. Some school districts say it won’t be a problem while others see a significant challenge.

“We have about 83% of our staff and faculty already vaccinated,” South Beloit Superintendent Scott Fisher said.

“My frustration is not about the Governor’s mandate,” Oregon Superintendent Tom Mahoney said. “I’m not an expert in vaccines, my frustration is about the way this gets handed down.”

Two vastly different opinions, from two area school superintendents.

“The rapid test still takes 15 minutes, if you theoretically have 100 students a day, and staff a day they need to be tested that’s a considerable amount of time to run them through that testing,” Mahoney said.

In Oregon, Mahoney says he understands why Pritzker dropped this mandate, but he is not happy about the logistical nightmare that it creates.

“I’m somewhat immune to it so while I’m still frustrated this has become the norm,” Mahoney said.

In South Beloit, most of the district is vaccinated, which means Pritzker’s mandate impacts a limited population. Plus the district has a testing partner for those who choose to forgo the shot.

“We do have the ability - we have worked with Crusader Clinic,” Fisher said. “So we do have Crusader right near the proper testing. Our nurses have also worked with the Winnebago County Health Department and our nurses are able to give testing.”

Fisher understands some of his staff will not agree with the mandate.

“Everybody has a right to disagree,” Fisher said.

But he feels priority one should be keeping the doors open to maximize the educational experience.

“Having students in the classroom in front of a teacher, I don’t think anybody disputes that certainly in South Beloit we found how valuable that is,” Fisher said.

Mahoney hopes the IDPH and Ogle County Health Department will assist the district in administering the weekly covid-19 tests.

