Rockford’s Emily Bear to perform ‘Bridgerton’ original at Kennedy Center Honors

The 19-year-old piano prodigy quickly gained popularity on TikTok, after showcasing her original songs based on the Netflix series.
Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear
Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear(Igor Kasyanyuk)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford native Emily Bear is no stranger to the spotlight, and she’ll take to another national stage next month to perform at the 50th anniversary Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.

The 19-year-old piano prodigy quickly gained popularity on TikTok, after showcasing her original songs based on the Netflix series. Bear and her collaborative partner Abigail Barlow plan to release The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album on September 10, 2021.

According to the Kennedy Center, Bear and Barlow are set to perform an original piece as part of the Kennedy Center Honors celebration, filming on September 14 and set to air on PBS on October 1.

