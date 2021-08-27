Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge

MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - Straw sculptors put their skills to the test in the 6th annual U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition in Mt. Morris.

From now until Aug. 29, these creations will be on display at the Mt. Morris campus. If you haven’t had a chance to go see it, tomorrow is straw fest day and a whole bunch of events are lined up ranging from mechanical bull rides to straw round bale races and even a blacksmith demonstration. Organizers say this even brings quite a lot of foot traffic to the city..

“it brings a steady traffic into Mt. Morris and brings traffic into obviously our businesses, restaurants, you know the bar and grills we have uptown and there are some great places to eat around town, so it really does help bring a nice steady stream of people along with the big days too,” said Explore Mt. Morris Chairperson Jeff Bold.

Public voting for the best 2021 fine art in straw sculpture runs thorough 4 p.m. Saturday. Voting is available online at strawusa.com.

