More Heat and Humidity

Cooler by Monday
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We have a slight chance for scattered or isolated showers today. The big story remains the heat and humidity with highs in the low 90′s and heat index values in the low 100′s. Down to the 70′s tonight. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid tomorrow with highs in the middle 90′s and a heat index approaching 110 degrees. Showers and storms a good bet on Sunday with highs in the upper 80′s. Finally cooling down by Monday.

