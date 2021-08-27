Jiffy Lube to open in Rockford, Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stonebriar Auto Services LLC announced the addition of two new Jiffy Lube Multicare Service Center locations in Rockford and Beloit, Wis.

“We are excited to open two more Stonebriar Locations back-to-back in the Rockford & Beloit areas. While we offer our signature oil change, we want the community to know we can help with all of their car care needs including tires, brakes, alignments, batteries and much more,” said Vice President of Operations for Stonebriar Auto Services Ben Thompson.

The franchise offers several vehicle services such as tires, brakes and batteries. The Rockford location at 1964 McFarland Rd. will open on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and the Beloit location at 2901 Milwaukee Rd. will open on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

