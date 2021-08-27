Advertisement

Jiffy Lube to open in Rockford, Beloit

Rockford Jiffylube set to open Aug. 31, Beloit location to open Sept. 1
Jiffy Lube to open in Rockford, Beloit
Jiffy Lube to open in Rockford, Beloit(Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC /Jiffy Lube)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stonebriar Auto Services LLC announced the addition of two new Jiffy Lube Multicare Service Center locations in Rockford and Beloit, Wis.

“We are excited to open two more Stonebriar Locations back-to-back in the Rockford & Beloit areas. While we offer our signature oil change, we want the community to know we can help with all of their car care needs including tires, brakes, alignments, batteries and much more,” said Vice President of Operations for Stonebriar Auto Services Ben Thompson.

The franchise offers several vehicle services such as tires, brakes and batteries. The Rockford location at 1964 McFarland Rd. will open on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and the Beloit location at 2901 Milwaukee Rd. will open on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Missing South Beloit woman found dead
16-year-old boy killed in crash Thursday night.
16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash
Gov. Pritzker to reinstate indoor mask mandate Thursday
11 men arrested for public indecency in Winnebago County Forest Preserves
Gov. Pritzker reinstates mask mandate
Gov. Pritzker reinstates indoor mask mandate, announces vaccine requirement for educators

Latest News

Restoration of historic marquee unveiled today
The Friends of the Coronado unveils the theater’s restored marquee sign
ESPN Anchor to headline annual luncheon
ESPN Anchor to headline annual luncheon
Gov. Pritzker signs State Rep. Chesney's puppy mill ban bill
Gov. Pritzker signs State Rep. Chesney’s puppy mill ban bill
Highland Elementary School in Stillman Valley, IL.
Highland Elementary to begin remote learning after surge in COVID-19 cases