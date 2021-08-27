Highland Elementary to begin remote learning after surge in COVID-19 cases

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - An elementary school in Stillman Valley will take “an adaptive pause” beginning Monday, August 30, after district leaders say they have 21 confirmed and probable COVID positive cases among students and up to 60 students have been quarantined this week.

In a letter to parents posted to the Meridian School District’s Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. PJ Caposey says there will be no in-person attendance until September 13 and all Highland Elementary students will be in a remote learning environment.

“While this decision pains me to make, I am confident that we did absolutely everything we could (including testing approximately 50 Kindergarten and 1st grade students on Thursday) in an attempt to ensure safety and stay open for in-person instruction,” Caposey’s letter says in part.

Caposey’s letter goes on to say that to in order to provide some consistency, all students will have consistent live meeting time with teachers.

· Kindergarten – 8:30 daily

· 1st Grade – 8:30 and 12:15

· 2nd Grade – 8:30 and 12:15

Teachers will also be accessible to parents throughout the school day, with additional scheduling information provided in packets sent home with students on Friday, August 27.

In the letter, Caposey says the district worked with the Ogle County Health Department to try to stay open, but ultimately accepted their strong recommendation to move students into a remote learning environment.

“I would also like to publicly thank the health department for working with me for multiple days as we tried everything possible to remain open. I sincerely appreciate the patience that the Health Department provided as we tried everything possible to avoid receiving this recommendation,” the letter states. “Please continue to put the health and wellness of our community at the forefront of your actions. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and report them to school. There is high transmission throughout our district and region, not just at Highland, and the more that we can get this under control the less likely there is further disruption to the learning environment.”

You can read the full letter to parents here.

