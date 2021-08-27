Gov. Pritzker signs State Rep. Chesney’s puppy mill ban bill

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A bill drafted by State Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) to ban pet stores from selling puppy mill was signed by Gov. Pritzker Friday.

Rep. Chesney passed this legislation to end the sale of commercially bred puppies into retailers despite objections and protests from puppy mill advocates.

“One of the best ways to stop the prevalence of these puppy mills is to significantly reduce the demand by ending transfer of pets through retail sales outlets,” said Chesney. “These puppy mill advocates know this is their market and that is why they protested my efforts to infringe upon this inhumane treatment of dogs and cats.”

Under the new law, pet adoption events between retailers and shelters can continue. Those interested in buying a puppy can still do so from responsible breeders. Chesney says this law ends the direct sale of puppies into retailers and the abuse done to puppies.

“Puppy mill advocates partnered with mall pet stores to put into place these irresponsible practices of misleading potential pet owners with baseless guarantees that pets are healthy, socialized and bred responsibly. Nothing has or could be further from the truth,” said Chesney.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.