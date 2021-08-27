Advertisement

16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash

Rockford Police say the man’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and an 18-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing their cars Thursday night on Broadway.

Rockford Police responded to the accident around 6 p.m. asking drivers to avoid the area of Broadway and 24th street.

Investigators say a 16-year-old driver died at the scene. The 18-year-old driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the man is listed as stable at this time.

Broadway has since been reopened to traffic.

