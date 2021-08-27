16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and an 18-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing their cars Thursday night on Broadway.

Rockford Police responded to the accident around 6 p.m. asking drivers to avoid the area of Broadway and 24th street.

Investigators say a 16-year-old driver died at the scene. The 18-year-old driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the man is listed as stable at this time.

Broadway has since been reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.