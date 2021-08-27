ESPN Anchor to headline annual luncheon

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Nicole Briscoe from ESPN will be the keynote speaker at the 4th Annual Influential Women in Business Luncheon.

Briscoe, a local native, graduated from Hononegah and has been an anchor at SportsCenter since 2015.

The luncheon will be on Sept. 21 at the Eclipse Center in Beloit at 11:00 a.m. The Stateline Chamber and Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce host this event to celebrate the impact women have in the community. This year’s event will also honor three local women with the NextGen, Role Model and Executive Influencer Awards.

The event sold out in 2019 and organizers expect this year’s event to also sell out. Tickets are available at iwiblunch.com.

