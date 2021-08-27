Advertisement

Edwards Apple Orchards open for the season

Opening day for the 2021 season is August 27.
Courtesy: Edwards Apple Orchard (Facebook)
Courtesy: Edwards Apple Orchard (Facebook)(WIFR)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s officially apple orchard season as both Edwards and Edwards Apple Orchard West open for business Friday.

According to Edwards Apple Orchard, the Apple Barn, restaurants and playground will be open this year, as well as pick-your-own. As always, warm cider donuts, fresh cider, and much more will be available for purchase at the gift shop. Due to the extreme heat for the weekend, pony rides will not be offered at this time. Edwards West says it will offer 18 varieties of apples, fresh made donuts and cider, homemade caramel apples and offerings at its gift shop, as well as the petting farm and children’s play area.

Opening for the season Friday, August, 27th 2021

Posted by Edwards Apple Orchard West on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Edwards Apple Orchard is located at 7061 Centerville Rd. in Poplar Grove, while Edwards Apple Orchard West is located at 8218 Cemetery Road in Winnebago.

Edwards Apple Orchards open at 9 a.m. Friday, August 27.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Missing South Beloit woman found dead
Gov. Pritzker to reinstate indoor mask mandate Thursday
Gov. Pritzker reinstates mask mandate
Gov. Pritzker reinstates indoor mask mandate, announces vaccine requirement for educators
11 men arrested for public indecency in Winnebago County Forest Preserves
71-year-old Valorie McCreath disappeared from her Rockton home Wednesday August 18.
Rockton woman vanishes without a trace, neighbors start to worry

Latest News

16-year-old boy killed in crash on Thursday night
16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash
Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear
Rockford’s Emily Bear to perform ‘Bridgerton’ original at Kennedy Center Honors
MANDATE
School district leaders react to Gov. Pritzker’s vaccination mandate
School district leaders react to Gov. Pritzker’s vaccination mandate