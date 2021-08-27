Edwards Apple Orchards open for the season

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s officially apple orchard season as both Edwards and Edwards Apple Orchard West open for business Friday.

According to Edwards Apple Orchard, the Apple Barn, restaurants and playground will be open this year, as well as pick-your-own. As always, warm cider donuts, fresh cider, and much more will be available for purchase at the gift shop. Due to the extreme heat for the weekend, pony rides will not be offered at this time. Edwards West says it will offer 18 varieties of apples, fresh made donuts and cider, homemade caramel apples and offerings at its gift shop, as well as the petting farm and children’s play area.

Edwards Apple Orchard is located at 7061 Centerville Rd. in Poplar Grove, while Edwards Apple Orchard West is located at 8218 Cemetery Road in Winnebago.

Edwards Apple Orchards open at 9 a.m. Friday, August 27.

