Edwards Apple Orchard opens for the season

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time to dust off your flannels and get ready for apple picking as Edwards Apple Orchard’s locations in Poplar Grove and Winnebago opened today.

This Stateline staple offers fall activities for the whole family like tractor rides, a new petting zoo and a children’s play area. The 100-year old renovated dairy barn hosts a variety of gift items and goodies to purchase.. some fan favorites include apple cider donuts, homemade Carmel apples and ciders.. the orchard says the recent drought made them worry about growing season but found a way to tackle the set-back.

“It definitely made me nervous, but luckily we have irrigation throughout our whole orchards, so we got our irrigation up and running so that really didn’t affect us luckily the irrigation can provide water to the apple trees and so we were still able to have a wonderful apple crop,” said Kristin Edwards Johnston.

The orchards are open everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until its season ends on Nov. 28.

