Abundance of feral cats cause concern in Oregon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An overabundance of feral cats roam the streets of Oregon and now city officials are asking for help to control the outbreak.

After listening to concerns from residents in the community, the city of Oregon is creating a program that will capture, spay or neuter and then release the cats to where they came from.

Oregon city administrator Darin Dehaan says this is a project the city has tried to organize for years but in the past, they didn’t have the necessary resources or enough staff members to start the program. Once the city received feedback, they labeled several intersections throughout downtown that are known to have colonies of feral cats.

With some additional help from the community, Dehaan feels organized groups of volunteers could work to control the problem.

“The way I see it building is a partnership with our community and looking for local volunteers that are in passion to try and help these situations,” Dehaan said. “They will go out and they’ll locate these colonies and then they’ll strategize on how to deploy the traps, collect the cats.”

Dehaan released a public survey on the city of Oregon Facebook page to get feedback from residents in the community as to where the cats are located and who is willing to help. He encourages anyone interested to check out that survey.

Dehaan says overall the goal is to lower the birth rate of feral cats which will hopefully shrink the colonies of cats over a period of time rather than killing the cats or taking them to animal shelters.

