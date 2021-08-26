Advertisement

Tyson donates more than 200,000 meals to help Haiti relief efforts

The product will come from three facilities including the one in Rochelle
(Source: Tyson Foods Inc.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - To help aid the reliefs efforts Tyson Foods will donate 208,000 meals to the victims of the earthquake in Haiti on Aug. 14. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake destroyed several homes and thousands of people have died.

“Haiti is facing another unimaginable crisis and is in need of global support,” said Senior Director Debra Vernon. “With the efforts of our team members and disaster relief partners, we hope this donation will help ease the tremendous burden so many Haitians are currently experiencing.”

Tyson will not only donate protein to those in Haiti, but its African Ancestry Alliance Business Resource Group (BRG) will raise up to $30,000 to double donations from employees. Convoy of Hope, a Tyson disaster relief partner, is providing shipping support to ensure the donations arrive in Haiti and so the meals can be handed out. The Tyson facility in Rochelle is one of three facilities that will have its products brought to Haiti.

“On behalf of the African Ancestry Alliance Business Resource Group, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the tragedy in Haiti,” said African Ancestry Alliance BRG Chairperson Raymond House. “Within our company culture we govern ourselves with the 5Cs of team behaviors; one of which is caring, and we want to show that we care deeply for all of those who have been impacted. Although our hearts are heavy from afar, we will do what we can to support the humanitarian efforts under way as the people heal and Haiti begins its road to recovery.”

