Serious traffic crash at Broadway between 23rd and 24th St.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are on the scene of a serious traffic accident at Broadway and 24th St.

Rockford Police tweeted out about the accident at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police are putting up barricades

Officers are on scene of a serious injury traffic accident at Broadway and 24th St. Please avoid the area at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 26, 2021

Details are limited at this time. Stay tuned on-air and online to WIFR for updates.

