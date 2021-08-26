Serious traffic crash at Broadway between 23rd and 24th St.
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are on the scene of a serious traffic accident at Broadway and 24th St.
Rockford Police tweeted out about the accident at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police are putting up barricades
