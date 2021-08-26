Schnucks becomes first grocer in the world to bring intelligence robots into its stores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIFR) - Schnucks Markets Inc. announced they will use Simbe Robotics to enhance with operations and customer experience, becoming the first grocery chain worldwide to use this kind of AI-powered technology.

The grocer will bring Tally robots into its 111 stores in the U.S. as part of Schnucks’ multi-year full-scale roll-out. This technology will be able to bring business insights into its locations as they prepare to adjust to the post-pandemic world.

“We are facing a ‘new normal’ in the grocery industry, and Tally has been instrumental to ensuring we continue to provide an exceptional store experience while rising to meet new operational challenges,” said Dave Steck, Vice President of IT Infrastructure and Application Development. “By deploying Tally to all stores, we are fully operationalizing these insights into our supply chain and expanding our ability to leverage real-time data to make revenue impacting decisions. Tally has become an integral component of our stores, streamlining operations and ultimately creating a better store experience for our customers and teammates.”

Tally goes through store aisles at most three times a day and takes in shelf data including inventory, price accuracy and promotional execution. In addition, Tally’s additional benefits can include: detecting 14x more addressable out-of-stocks than manual scans and an increased accuracy of real-time inventory integrated into Schnucks’ automated replenishment system, streamlining ordering and ensuring store shelves are restocked quicker to meet customer needs.

