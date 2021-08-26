Rockton woman vanishes without a trace, neighbors start to worry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators are searching for a 71-year-old Rockton woman who’s been missing for a week.

Valorie McCreath was reported missing by the South Beloit police department Monday after neighbors hadn’t heard from her in days. McCreath’s neighbors tell me they’re worried as to where she might be.

“How does someone disappear out of the blue,” asked neighbor Hannah Martinak.

Neighbors are baffled after McCreath vanished from her Rockton home last Wednesday. They say she wouldn’t have done anything or gone anywhere without telling them first.

“It’s not like her just to leave and either not close her garage door or not tell us where or not come back,” Hannah Martinak said.

Security footage from the Martinak home shows Valorie drive away in her red 2015 Nissan Sentra. She never returned, leaving her garage door open and her medication she took daily at home.

“Have you ever noticed her leaver her door open,” asked Kay Martinak. “She never leaves her door open for a length of time,” answered Hannah Martinak.

Hannah and her grandmother believe Valorie left her home Wednesday around noon to grab some lunch from Culvers as she often does. But, when she didn’t come home, they fear someone may have approached her.

“She wouldn’t even hesitate to help, you know so I’m hoping that’s not the scenario,” Kay Martinak said.

Kay believes if Valorie was in a panicked situation she would have reached out for help rather than hide what was going on. Now a whole week after her disappearance, the Martinak family fears the worst but continues to pray for her safe return.

“She always made everyone’s day better, no matter how bad of a day you would have, if you went and talked to her,” Hannah Martinak said. “Automatically you’d be better, no matter what.”

The Martinak family pleads if anyone has any information on her disappearance to come forward and contact the South Beloit police department. They say no detail is too small.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.