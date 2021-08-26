Rockford Police investigating shooting on Preston Street
Police ask you avoid the area
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At 2:20 Thursday morning, Rockford Police sent out a tweet about a shooting investigation on Preston Street.
No further details have been provided at the time of publication. We will continue to update with more information as it becomes available. Police ask you avoid the area while the investigation is being conducted.
