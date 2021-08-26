Advertisement

Rockford Police investigating shooting on Preston Street

Police ask you avoid the area
Shooting early Thursday morning on Preston Street
Shooting early Thursday morning on Preston Street(123RF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At 2:20 Thursday morning, Rockford Police sent out a tweet about a shooting investigation on Preston Street.

No further details have been provided at the time of publication. We will continue to update with more information as it becomes available. Police ask you avoid the area while the investigation is being conducted.

