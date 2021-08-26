Advertisement

Teen charged, two hurt in Rockford shooting

According to police, the 28-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries; the 17-year-old girl is expected to be OK.
Police lights by night
Police lights by night(123RF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- A Rockford teen is charged with aggravated battery after a shooting Tuesday that left two people hurt.

Rockford police say they got a call around 6:15 p.m. about two walk-in shooting victims, a 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, at a local hospital. A warrant was issued for a 17-year-old male suspect, who police arrested a short time later.

According to police, the 28-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries; the 17-year-old girl is expected to be OK.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

north love
Bringing Secrets into the Light: Allegations of abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church
Gov. Pritzker to reinstate indoor mask mandate Thursday
71-year-old Valorie McCreath disappeared from her Rockton home Wednesday August 18.
Rockton woman vanishes without a trace, neighbors start to worry
Part two of I-Team report on abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church and it's ministries
Bringing Secrets into the Light Part 2: Allegations of abuse and cover up at North Love Baptist and Reformers Unanimous
Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city
Rockford ranks as ninth worst real estate market in a small city

Latest News

(Source: Tyson Foods Inc.)
Tyson donates more than 200,000 meals to help Haiti relief efforts
Exhibit displays students’ work at Highland Gallery
Exhibit displays students’ work at Highland Gallery
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Illinois organizations react to Gov. Pritzker’s vaccine, mask mandate
Schnucks becomes first grocer in the world to bring intelligence robots into its stores
Schnucks becomes first grocer in the world to bring intelligence robots into its stores