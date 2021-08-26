Teen charged, two hurt in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- A Rockford teen is charged with aggravated battery after a shooting Tuesday that left two people hurt.

Rockford police say they got a call around 6:15 p.m. about two walk-in shooting victims, a 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, at a local hospital. A warrant was issued for a 17-year-old male suspect, who police arrested a short time later.

According to police, the 28-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries; the 17-year-old girl is expected to be OK.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

