Rockford man dead following Thursday morning shooting
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 43-year-old Rockford man was found dead after a shooting on Preston St. Thursday morning.
Rockford police responded to the 3300 block of Preston St. around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 to a shooting inside a home. Officers found a 43-year-old Rockford man dead from gunshot wounds.
A follow-up investigation will be done by Rockford Police Detectives.
