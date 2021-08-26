Rockford man dead following Thursday morning shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 43-year-old Rockford man was found dead after a shooting on Preston St. Thursday morning.

Rockford police responded to the 3300 block of Preston St. around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 to a shooting inside a home. Officers found a 43-year-old Rockford man dead from gunshot wounds.

A follow-up investigation will be done by Rockford Police Detectives.

