Parents name baby born on Afghan evacuation flight after plane

(CNN) – A baby born on a U.S. military flight fleeing Afghanistan has been named after the aircraft.

The flight was on its way to Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Saturday when the mother went into labor before the flight landed.

“They named the little girl Reach and they did so because the call sign of the C-17 aircraft that flew them from Qatar to Ramstein was Reach. So, that child’s name will forever be Reach,” said Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command.

“As you can well imagine, being an Air Force fighter pilot, it’s my dream to watch that young child called Reach grow up to be a U.S. citizen and fly United States Air Force fighters in our Air Force.”

The mother and baby are at a medical facility where they’re listed in good condition.

The Pentagon says approximately 88,000 evacuees have left Afghanistan since the evacuation started.

Still, thousands more are trying to get out of the country before the scheduled withdrawal of U.S. forces next week.

