New apple orchard opens in Freeport tomorrow

It’s something out of a dream as a new apple orchard pops up in the community
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One man’s dream becomes a reality as a local couple opens up a new apple orchard in Freeport just in time for fall.

Tomorrow, Demeester Freeport Apple Orchard and Greenhouse will open its doors to the public. Co-Owner Mike Demeester says after closing his flower shop last year, a new vision of opening an apple orchard came to him. The orchard will offer photo backdrops, games, barbecue sauces, fruit preserves and other novelty items.

“So I envisioned in a dream what you see now, expect in my dream it was a rolling continuous scene, like a country scenic but we did separate panels instead because everyone decided it was too boring, it was just something that popped in my head in May and was like lets do this,” said Demeester.

Demeester’s will also sell flowers, shrubs, succulents and other house plants.

