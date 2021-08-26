Missing South Beloit woman found dead

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Valorie L. McCreath, the 71-year-old South Beloit woman who went missing Monday, Aug. 23, has been found dead according to the South Beloit Police Department.

South Beloit Police posted the following statement on Facebook:

“It is with great sadness that we have to report that 71 year old Valorie McCreath was found deceased in Dane County, Wisconsin. Our thoughts and prayers are with Valorie’s friends and family. An autopsy will be conducted by the Dane County Medical Examiner.”

