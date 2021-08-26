Local leaders react to Gov. Pritzker’s mask, vaccine mandate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford area leaders react to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Thursday morning announcement to reinstate the mask mandate and vaccine requirement.

State Rep. Joe Sosnowski:

“The Governor’s actions today ignore the science and the facts. According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health less than 9% of hospitalized patients in Illinois are from COVID-related illness. When it comes to our youth, according to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID accounts for 0.2 deaths per 100,000 among children ages 1-14 in the United States. That’s statistically as close to zero as you can get. The same CDC data shows that COVID ranks behind drowning, vehicle accidents, homicide, cancer, cardiovascular disease, flu/pneumonia and suffocation as the leading causes of death among children ages 1-4; and among children ages 5-14, COVID comes in slightly above zero and as equal a danger as suffocation. The point is, children are NOT at high or even moderate risk of hospitalization or death from COVID. Based on the science and the facts, mask mandates on students and vaccination mandates on educators are unnecessary.”

State Sen. Dave Syverson:

“Gov. Pritzker has issued yet another mandate, continuing to rule on nearly every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic without allowing any ideas or discussion from rank-and-file lawmakers whose job it is to represent Illinoisans,” said Syverson. “With his endless Executive Orders, Gov. Pritzker has shut down our state, forced small businesses to close, and put thousands of people out of work. He also failed to provide a functioning state system to help newly unemployed Illinoisans receive the most basic of financial assistance when they needed it most.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.