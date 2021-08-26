Local golfers putt with the pros

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local golfers tee off at Aldeen Golf Club with a Super Bowl Champion.

The Parks Chamber of Commerce hosted its third annual golf outing fundraiser. Proceeds from the event supports the commerce’s mission to help employers by providing tools... Connections and resources. A couple of former NFL players including ‘85 Chicago Bears Super Bowl Champion Emery Moorhead are playing, taking pictures and signing autographs. One golfer even got the chance to sink a 50-foot putt to win a trip for two to this year’s Super Bowl.

“Chambers of Commerce exist by businesses paying annual membership dues. Right now, small businesses are struggling to keep their lights on, to keep their doors open. There aren’t a lot of funds for a lot of our members who have bars, restaurants, small businesses,” said The Parks Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tonya Lamia.

