Advertisement

Illinois struggles to recover from unemployment claims

Unemployment claims increased nearly 87% compared to the same week last year and 200% compared to 2019
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE (WIFR) - Illinois is struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, with last week’s claims higher than at the start of 2020

That’s according to wallethub’s updated rankings for the states whose unemployment claims are recovering the quickest. Illinois is 47th in recovery since last week and 43rd since the start of the pandemic. Unemployment claims increased nearly 87% compared to the same week last year and 200% compared to 2019. The sixth biggest increase for both years in the country.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

north love
Bringing Secrets into the Light: Allegations of abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church
Gov. Pritzker to reinstate indoor mask mandate Thursday
71-year-old Valorie McCreath disappeared from her Rockton home Wednesday August 18.
Rockton woman vanishes without a trace, neighbors start to worry
Gov. Pritzker reinstates mask mandate
Gov. Pritzker reinstates indoor mask mandate, announces vaccine requirement for educators
Part two of I-Team report on abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church and it's ministries
Bringing Secrets into the Light Part 2: Allegations of abuse and cover up at North Love Baptist and Reformers Unanimous

Latest News

Local golfers putt with the pros
Local golfers putt with the pros
Local golfers putt with the pros
Local golfers putt with the pros
Illinois struggles to recover from unemployment claims
Illinois struggles to recover from unemployment claims
Mask mandate
Mask mandate