Illinois struggles to recover from unemployment claims

STATELINE (WIFR) - Illinois is struggling to recover from new unemployment claims, with last week’s claims higher than at the start of 2020

That’s according to wallethub’s updated rankings for the states whose unemployment claims are recovering the quickest. Illinois is 47th in recovery since last week and 43rd since the start of the pandemic. Unemployment claims increased nearly 87% compared to the same week last year and 200% compared to 2019. The sixth biggest increase for both years in the country.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.