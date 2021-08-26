Illinois organizations react to Gov. Pritzker’s vaccine, mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following Gov. Pritzker’s announcement to require all pre-k-12 teachers and staff to get the vaccine, and the reinstated requirement of masks indoors, effective Monday, Aug. 30, several Illinois organizations released a statement on the mandates.

Illinois Federation of Teachers President and the Illinois Education Association: ”Since the beginning of the pandemic, our unions have worked hard to protect students, teachers, staff, and communities by calling for safe working conditions and health mitigations to help stop the spread of COVID. We know the best place for students to learn is in classrooms made safe through public health strategies that work. With the Delta variant surging, case numbers in Illinois on the rise and more children now getting sick, the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) and the Illinois Education Association (IEA) support Governor Pritzker’s vaccine mandate for educators and staff in K-12 and higher education,” said IFT President Dan Montgomery and IEA President Kathi Griffin.

Illinois Manufacturers’ Association: “The scientific data is irrefutable: vaccines and mask wearing are safe and effective ways of slowing the spread of the deadly virus. These lifesaving vaccines were created by American manufacturers under federal oversight and are the best way to protect our communities and restore our economy,” said IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler. “The IMA and our members across the state support vaccinations and mask wearing to slow the spread of this virus. We cannot cede the progress that has been made in restoring our nation’s health and economy.”

Illinois Retail Merchants Association: “Retailers remain dedicated to the health and safety of employees, customers and our communities. We support the governor’s mask mandate as a measured approach that ensures shoppers continue to have access to needed goods, food and medicine with minimal disruption,” said IRMA President and CEO Rob Karr. “We ask all customers to abide by this public health order in a respectful manner. We strongly encourage local law enforcement agencies to promptly assist us in ensuring employees are not subjected to verbal and physical abuse as we have seen in the past and call on local health departments to enforce this order in uniform fashion. We must all work together to ensure the health and safety of our communities.”

