ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming mostly sunny with highs around 90 and a heat index in the middle 90′s. Showers and thunderstorms are a good bet tonight with lows in the 70′s. Hot & humid both Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90′s with heat indices between 100 - 105 degrees. Cooler as the the humidity drops beginning of next week.

