Harlem sets out to prove its the top dog in the NIC-10 again

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem loses a decorated quarterback, but keeps an experienced crew on defense. The Huskies set out to prove they are still the top dog in the NIC-10.

“I have the offense down I would say 100%.”

Junior quarterback Austin Redmon steps up after the Huskies lost James Cooper Jr. to graduation. Cooper led the NIC-10 in passing by a 1,192-yard margin, and set the conference record for career touchdown passes. He was a key piece to Redmon’s growth at quarterback.

“Through all the countless times in practice where he’s corrected me, all the hours we spent outside of practice working,” said Redmon.

Coach Bob Moynihan also sends off his two best receivers to play college ball in Dominic McCarren and Dezion Jordan. The two were ranked one and two for the most receiving yards and touchdowns in the conference last spring.

“When people graduate and move on, we just continue going, and the next guy steps up, and does what he’s supposed to do,” explained Moynihan. “Yes, we did lose one. We lost an excellent player, and now the next guy’s going to step in and run the show.”

But the defense portion of the roster looks pretty familiar.

“We’re returning virtually everyone. I mean everyone on defense played a lot last year.”

One of those defensemen is senior Adrian Palos, who’s comparable to a Swiss army knife. He plays on both sides of the ball and led the NIC-10 in tackles last season.

“Obviously we do a lot of reps,” said Palos. “So I think that’s the main thing, and I mean we’re two years in on this defense and offense, and I think at first it was difficult, but I think I got it down now.”

The Huskies went 6-0 in the spring, winning their first conference title since 1997. The players are confident in their ability to win the NIC-10 again.

“We celebrated for a week, maybe less and then got back to work.”

The Huskies will meet Hononegah in Week 1 a matchup coach says both teams would prefer to see in Week 9.

“They’re ready. They’re excited to play, and they’re experienced.”

