Guilford starts new journey but retains familiar faces

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 2-2 spring gave Guilford hope for the future, but in the offseason, many things changed. One thing that did not is the expectations the Vikings have for the fall of 2021.

“Denny is still here he’s a big part of this program still,” new head coach Tony Capriotti said.

A change at the helm feels more like a shuffle of personnel at Guilford, Capriotti has been with the program for 10 years. After Denny Diduch stepped down to spend time with his daughters, Capriotti stepped up.

“I was here when Coach Gill through Bazsali through Denny so I’ve seen it when it’s really humming and I’ve seen it when it’s rebuilding,” Capriotti said.

Diduch is back in a supporting role, and Capriotti doesn’t see a rebuild. The Vikings return starters at key positions and line up strong in skill spots.

“At tailback, we are very deep we got I would say six to seven kids that can carry the rock,” Capriotti said.

One of those kids who will carry the pigskin is senior dual-threat quarterback Bryce Walker, he’s happy to be surrounded by so much talent.

“I love it, to me we are really deep at receiver, we have so many receivers we can rotate and rotate and keep them fresh,” Walker said.

Senior wide-out is Ezkia Wari is back and motivated, he hopes to have a strong season and says it starts with the guys around him.

“I’ve been with these guys since I was in middle school and it’s been great playing with them ever since,” Wari said.

Capriotti plans to implement some new schemes into the playbook this fall and his players believe it can take them to the next level.

“I’m a big believer of making a defense defend every inch of the field the entire width and the entire depth,” Capriotti said.

“We’re better than the other years,” Wari said. “We are more determined, we want it more than other years.”

Guilford opens the season at home against Auburn, the last time the two played was in the fall of 2019 when Knights got the win.

