Gov. Pritzker makes dental care more accessible, affordable

(WLUC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation to make dental care more affordable and easier to access.

Under the new bill, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) will hand out temporary professional license permits to dentists who work in states can continue their practice in Illinois if they get a permit and under certain measures.

“Every Illinois resident should have access to affordable dental care, regardless of their income or community they call home,” said Gov. Pritzker. “This legislation will help make that care a reality by allowing out of state dental professionals to temporarily practice in Illinois, furthering my administration’s efforts to expand healthcare to all of our communities.” 

Permits handed out by IDFPR will allow out of state dentists to practice for educational purposes and must be used within six months of obtaining the permit. It’s valid for five straight clinical days and users must hot give our conscious or deep sedation or anesthesia. In addition, patients must be informed and sign a form to receive dental care from a dentist with one of the permits.

